Sunil Gavaskar calls R Ashwin the' Main Problem' of Team India after defeat against South Africa in T20 WC

Rohit Sharma's Team India received a huge blow in the match against South Africa as they suffered their first defeat of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth Stadium on Sunday. India's bowlers almost defended a small total at but in the end, David Miller was too good for them, especially for R Ashwin. The India off-spinner conceded 43 runs in his four overs and was the most expensive bowler of the night. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was clearly not happy with R Ashwin's bowling display as he called him the main problem of the side.

“Things like dropping a catch and missing a run-out chance happen in cricket. We can’t blame any one player for the loss. When luck is not on your side, big players too can drop catches or miss run-out chances. I believe that the main problem is when India fielded was one bowler giving away 43 runs,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

India captain Rohit Sharma is also blowing hot blowing cold as after a fifty against the Netherlands he failed to continue his good form against South Africa. In the first match of the event, Rohit failed to score big runs against Pakistan. Speaking on Rohit's form, Gavaskar said,"Do you have another opener? I don’t think the Indian team has an opener, who can replace Rahul on the side. We have to show some patience with Rahul. Because we know he is a top-class batsman when he is in a good rhythm. He got out opening the face of the bat with one slip in place and it looked like he was giving catch practice."