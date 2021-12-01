हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
abu dhabi t10 league 2021

DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST December 1

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of  DG vs BT, Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers, Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Abu Dhabi T10 League, Fantasy Cricket Tips Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips - Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers match.

DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST December 1
Bangla Tigers will take on Deccan Gladiators in their Abu Dhabi T10 League match on Wednesday (December 1). (Source: Twitter)

DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers 2021: Deccan Gladiators will take on Bangla Tigers in Match 27 of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League from 730pm IST on Wednesday (December 1). Both the sides have already booked their Playoff berths in this year’s league but will be eyeing a top 2 finish. Deccan Gladiators lost to table-toppers Team Abu Dhabi by eight runs in their last game. With 6 wins and 3 losses, the Gladiators are in currently in 2nd spot on the table with 12 points.

Bangla Tigers had a slow start to the league this season as they struggled in the first two matches. The Faf du Plessis-led side have bounced back and won five straight matches. They couldn’t chase 100 runs in the last game against Delhi Bulls and lost the match by 12 runs. They currently occupy the third spot in the standings with 10 points.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers will take place at 7PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: December 1st at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

DG vs BT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Tom Moores

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounder: Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, James Faulkner, Luke Wood

DG vs BT Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Karim Janat, Faf du Plessis (c), Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana / Vishnu Sukumaran, Luke Fletcher, Mohammad Amir

DG vs BT Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.

Bangla Tigers: Faf du Plessis, Muhammad Amir, James Faulkner, Benny Howell, Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid, William Smeed, Adam Lyth, Karim Janat, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Vishnu Sukumaran.

