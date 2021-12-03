DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Qualifier 1: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 5:30 PM IST December 3

DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Qualifier 1 2021: Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls face off in Qualifier 1 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (December 3) at 5:30 PM (IST). The Gladiators finished at the top of the table with seven wins and 14 points from 10 games. They beat Bangla Tigers comprehensively by 62 runs in their last league match as well.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore blasted a 39-ball 96 – the highest-ever individual score in the T10 League, missing out on a well-deserved hundred. They then restricted Bangla Tigers to 78/9 in a one-sided affair. Wanindu Hasaranga was the star with the ball picking five wickets, continuing his excellent run in the tournament.

Their opponents Delhi Bulls finished at the second position on the table. They too have had a similar campaign as the Deccan Gladiators, winning seven games with 14 points. Theyare only behind the Gladiators on net run-rate.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls will take place at 5 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: December 3rd at 5:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

DG vs DB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Tom Moores

Batters: Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Mohammad Hafeez, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith

DG vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Wahab Riaz (c), Hamid Hasan, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Moores (wk), Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed

Delhi Bulls: Luke Wright, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed.

DG vs DB Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Andre Russell (icon), Tom Banton, Evin Lewis, Anwar Ali, Tymal Mills, Najibullah Zadran, Ravi Bopara, Izharulhaq Naveed, Zahoor Khan, Nav Pabreja, Rumman Raees, David Wiese, Sultan Ahmed, Odean Smith, Ryan Rickelton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Shiraz Ahmed, Luke Wright, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Roy, Gulbadin Naib, Akeal Hosein, Sohaib Maqsood, Nyeem Young, Jaskaran Malhotra, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hafeez ur Rehman.