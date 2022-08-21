After tons of rumours about Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma's marriage problems, the Indian leg-spinner's wife has slammed the reports calling them 'hateful and hurtful'. Chahal and Dhanashree were making headlines over the last few days with reports suggesting that the couple are seperating from each other. However, Dhanashree took her Instagram to reveal the truth and informed everyone that she suffered an ACL tear while shooting. She further revealed her emotions about the rumours that spreading over the last 15 days and updated on her health.

"Needed all that sleep to recover. It’s funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament," she wrote on Instagram.

On Sunday (August 21), Dhanashree posted on Instagram thanking the people who supported her during the tough phase including husband Yuzvendra Chahal.

"I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends," wrote Dhanashree.

Checkout the post below...

It was lengthy message from Dhanashree, who was clearly frustrated and disheartened by the 'random reports' suggesting that Chahal and Dhanashree are seperating from each other.

"I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately. This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least," said Dhanashree.

The couple got married in the year 2020 and since then have been winning many hearts with their adorable uploads on social media which were mostly reels of Bollywood dialogues and dance. Chahal also opened up recently through his Instagram account by uploading a story in which he asked the people to not spread such rumours with a humble note.