Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are one of the sweetest celebrity couples in cricket and in the country. Yuzi and Dhanashree share some adorable pics on social media which are easy to melt hearts. They got married in December 2020 after meeting each other on Instagram only. Dhanashree these days ensures she is travelling with him everywhere her cricketer husband travels. Not to forget, she was there for the whole of IPL 2022 inside the bio-secure bubble. She also went to Ireland with her husband.

During IPL when Chahal narrated his horrific story of getting bullied by a former Mumbai Indians player, Dhanashree had posted a story in which she said she is always going to protect him. That is why fans are shocked these days as the choreographer has dropped 'Chahal' surname from her Instagram bio. Fans are not sure if everything is right between the couple. At the same time, Yuzvendra ppsted a cryptic story in which he shared a picture with 'New life loading' message. Fans are wondering what all is happening in couple's lives.

While some fans are reacting with words like 'Dhoka', others are saying that this might be an announcement of a baby.

Instagram story of Yuzi chahal

Baby ??

Chahal will soon be busy with a lot of cricket coming his way. He is not a part of the squad for Zimbabwe ODIs but India soon play in Asia Cup 2022 from August 28, with the first match between India and Pakistan. Not to forget, Australia and South Africa will tour India for limited overs series before India flies Down Under to play the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Chahal is expected to play a big role if India wants to do well in these series. The fact that he was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad last year will be on his mind and he will be looking to do well in the mega event.