trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652161
NewsCricket
DHANASHREE VERMA

'I Have Started To Question...,' Dhanashree Verma Pens Down A Cryptic Post After Yuzvendra Chahal's Omission From Asia Cup 2023 Squad

Kuldeep Yadav's rise in the spin department seems to have played a pivotal role in Chahal's omission.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'I Have Started To Question...,' Dhanashree Verma Pens Down A Cryptic Post After Yuzvendra Chahal's Omission From Asia Cup 2023 Squad

In a surprising turn of events, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal found himself excluded from India's squad for the highly anticipated 2023 Asia Cup. This decision has ignited discussions across the cricketing fraternity, raising questions about the criteria for selection and the role of introversion in one's career growth. Yuzvendra Chahal's absence in the Asia Cup squad came as a shock to many. The selectors opted for the spin-bowling prowess of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav instead. Chahal's recent struggles to secure a spot in the playing XI had raised concerns, and this decision further compounded his predicament.

Also Read: From Yuzvendra Chahal To Prithvi Shaw, 11 Players Who Missed The Bus To Sri Lanka - In Pics


Dhanashree Verma's Cryptic Instagram Story

Following the squad announcement, Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, took to Instagram with a thought-provoking query. She questioned whether being an introvert could impede one's career growth. Her message raised an intriguing debate: Does success in the cricketing world demand extroversion and street-smart savviness?

Kuldeep Yadav's Emergence

Kuldeep Yadav's rise in the spin department seems to have played a pivotal role in Chahal's omission. Chahal's recent performances had seen him benched for the entire ODI series against the West Indies, and he featured in only two ODIs this year. The selectors evidently favoured Kuldeep's form and potential over Chahal's experience.

Irfan Pathan's Take

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan joined the discourse by expressing his opinion on social media. Pathan noted that the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna from injuries might have influenced the decision to bolster India's batting lineup. He advocated for Chahal's inclusion, emphasizing the importance of a versatile bowler who can bat, given the team's current dynamics.

The T20 World Cup Dilemma

Chahal's exclusion from the Asia Cup squad isn't an isolated incident. He had also been left out of the T20 World Cup squad in 2021, where India faced an untimely exit. Even when he was selected for the T20 World Cup in Australia the previous year, he didn't get a chance to showcase his skills on the field.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train