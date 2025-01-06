The internet has been buzzing with speculation regarding the troubled relationship between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma. Divorce rumours intensified after the couple unfollowed each other on social media, a move that immediately caught the attention of fans and followers alike. Adding fuel to the fire, a photo of Dhanashree with choreographer Pratik Utekar has gone viral, raising eyebrows and prompting even more gossip. Let’s take a closer look at this unfolding drama.

Now many #feminists will come to support #DhanashreeVerma ,

And they will try to blame yuzuvendra chahal for this,

We men need to come together this time,

Literally No one knew her before her wedding with yuzuvendra chahal #Divorce pic.twitter.com/ZpvKHaJOOg January 4, 2025

The Shocking Social Media Unfollow

In a world where social media is often the window into the personal lives of celebrities, the act of unfollowing someone can speak volumes. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's sudden decision to unfollow each other on Instagram sent shockwaves through the online community. The once inseparable couple, known for sharing cute couple posts and behind-the-scenes glimpses of their lives, has now become the subject of intense public scrutiny. Fans noticed that Yuzvendra went a step further by deleting or archiving all pictures with Dhanashree from his profile, leaving only a void where their memories once stood. Meanwhile, Dhanashree continues to hold on to their wedding and engagement photos, but it remains unclear whether this signifies hope or acceptance of the situation.

Dhanashree Verma's Mushy Photo with Pratik Utekar

As if the social media drama wasn’t enough, a picture of Dhanashree Verma with choreographer Pratik Utekar surfaced online, intensifying the speculation. In the image, the two are seen wearing matching black outfits, with Dhanashree’s relaxed demeanor and open hair giving off a carefree vibe. The photo was reportedly taken during an after-party for the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where Dhanashree has made notable appearances as a dancer. While some fans may argue that the image was taken in a professional context, others have raised eyebrows, questioning the appropriateness of such pictures while being married.

The image quickly went viral, and internet users wasted no time in commenting on the situation. One user claimed that Dhanashree’s priorities were “somewhere else,” implying that she had moved on from her marriage, while another suggested that the couple was a "complete mismatch." The harshest comments questioned Dhanashree’s intentions, accusing her of using Yuzvendra to further her career.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Cryptic Instagram Story

Amidst all the rumors, Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic message that many interpreted as a reflection of his emotional turmoil. He spoke about the struggles he has faced and the immense effort he has put into making his parents proud. While the cricketer did not directly address the rumors, his words seemed to hint at personal pain, further fueling speculation that something was amiss in his relationship with Dhanashree.

The Rumors Intensify

A source close to the couple revealed to The Times of India that the divorce is almost inevitable. According to the source, it’s only a matter of time before the couple makes their separation official. However, the exact reasons behind their split remain unclear. Fans have flooded social media with their own theories, ranging from career pressures to personal differences. What is certain, however, is that the couple has decided to live separately.

Who Is Pratik Utekar?

As the rumours about Dhanashree’s alleged relationship with Pratik Utekar continue to swirl, many are curious about who he is. Born on August 23, 1990, in Mumbai, Pratik Utekar has made a name for himself in the Indian entertainment industry. Initially a contestant, he has now established himself as a sought-after choreographer, working with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Nora Fatehi. His rise from being a reality show participant to choreographing for Bollywood’s elite reflects his hard work and talent, but his connection with Dhanashree has certainly added a new layer to his public profile.

Public Reaction and Backlash

As expected, Dhanashree has faced significant backlash from the public, with many criticizing her for sharing intimate photos with other men while still being married. Some have even gone so far as to label her actions as opportunistic, suggesting that she used Yuzvendra to build her own career in the spotlight. Others, however, argue that people should not jump to conclusions without understanding the full picture.