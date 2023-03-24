Dhoni vs Dhoni: CSK's Video Featuring Captain MS Dhoni's Multiverse Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2023 - Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has taken the internet by storm with an Instagram post featuring their skipper MS Dhoni bowling to himself, just days ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The video has gone viral across social media platforms and garnered over 900,000 likes on Instagram. Despite his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni continues to play and lead CSK in the IPL, having been a part of the franchise since its inception in 2008.

While Dhoni is known as one of the greatest wicketkeepers in cricket history, he is also known to take up the ball on rare occasions. Although he is frequently seen rolling his arm over during practice and warm-ups, he has only taken the ball in a few international cricket matches, having secured one ODI wicket.

CSK, led by Dhoni, will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener of the 2023 IPL on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 16th edition of the tournament will mark CSK's return to the Chepauk Stadium after a hiatus of three years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CSK has not played at their home ground since 2019. Consequently, the tournament has not been conducted in the home-away format for the last three seasons.

Many fans have speculated that the 2023 season could be Dhoni's last as a player. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Dhoni or the franchise regarding the same. The signing of England Test captain Ben Stokes for Rs. 16.25 crore has been met with mixed reactions from CSK fans.