Who Will Replace Shreyas Iyer As Captain Of KKR In IPL 2023? THESE Two Players Are Top Contenders - Check

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have received some unfortunate news as their captain, Shreyas Iyer, will miss IPL 2023 due to a back injury. The right-handed batsman is considering surgery and may also miss the World Test Championship final. This setback has left the franchise in need of a new captain and batsman to replace Iyer.

Injury list of players for IPL 2023:



Ruled out:

Jasprit Bumrah - MI.

Jhye Richardson - MI.

Rishabh Pant - DC.

Jonny Bairstow - PBKS.

Will Jacks - RCB.

Kyle Jamieson - CSK.

Prasidh Krishna - RR.



Doubtful:

Mukesh Chaudhary - CSK.

Mohsin Khan - LSG.

Shreyas Iyer - KKR.#IPL2023 — Cricket Capital (@CricketCapital7) March 24, 2023

According to reports by ESPNcricinfo, KKR is considering all-rounder Sunil Narine and India batsman Nitish Rana as potential candidates for captaincy. While Narine has been part of KKR since 2012, he has yet to lead the team. On the other hand, Rana joined KKR in 2018 but is not part of the leadership group. However, Rana has experience leading a state team, having captained Delhi in T20s and first-class cricket. While he is not currently in contention for an India comeback, a breakthrough season could see him return to the national team.

KKR will soon announce their new captain and the player who will replace Iyer in the squad. The 16th edition of the IPL is set to begin on March 31, with KKR's first match against Punjab Kings on April 1. The franchise will play their first home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 6. This will be the first time since 2019 that KKR will play a home fixture. The second round of matches for IPL 2023 is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 28.

In the previous season of IPL, KKR failed to progress beyond the league stage. As they prepare for the upcoming tournament, they will need to address the absence of their captain and find a strong replacement. Additionally, the team will be looking to make a strong comeback and compete for the IPL title.

In summary, KKR has suffered a major setback as their captain, Shreyas Iyer, will miss IPL 2023 due to a back injury. The franchise is considering Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana as potential candidates for captaincy and will announce their decision soon. With the tournament set to begin on March 31, KKR will be looking to make a strong comeback and compete for the IPL title.