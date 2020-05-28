हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni

#Dhoniretires trends on Twitter as fans speculate over future of former India skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded by many as one of the most successful cricketers in the world and though he last played for India at the 2019 World Cup in July 2019 the speculations over his career simply refuse to die down. His self-imposed sabbatical from cricket has often sparked rumours of his retirement with fans speculating on the future of the former India skipper.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded by many as one of the most successful cricketers in the world and though he last played for India at the 2019 World Cup in July 2019 the speculations over his career simply refuse to die down. His self-imposed sabbatical from cricket has often sparked rumours of his retirement with fans speculating on the future of the former India skipper.

On Wednesday (May 27) evening, #Dhoniretires started trending on Twitter, leaving Dhoni's fans from across the world confused. Soon, Twitter was filled with nostalgia with Dhoni's fans posting photos and videos of the former captain on the microblogging site. 

On Thursday (May 28), #Dhoninevertires started trending on Twitter with the fans of former India captain posting messages lauding Dhoni's fighting skills and asserting that he will not retire and will soon return to action. 

It is intresting to note that neither Dhoni nor BCCI have made any official statement on his future plans and Dhoni was all set to return to the action in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings but coronavirus pandemic put an unexpected brake on his plans.

