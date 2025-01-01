Advertisement
Dhruv Jurel Set To Replace Rishabh Pant For Sydney Test In Bold Move By Team India - Reports

India is set to replace Rishabh Pant with Dhruv Jurel as wicketkeeper for the Sydney Test due to Pant's poor form. Jurel's recent domestic performances highlight his reliability, signaling a strategic shift towards stability in India's lineup.

AUS vs IND: In a significant decision ahead of the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, reports suggest that Dhruv Jurel will take over wicketkeeping duties from Rishabh Pant. This move comes after Pant's underwhelming performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, coupled with concerns about his fitness.

Pant’s Struggles in the Series

Rishabh Pant, often regarded as India’s game-changer in red-ball cricket, has had a disappointing series. In four Tests, Pant managed only 154 runs at an average of 22, with inconsistent scores of 37, 1, 21, 28, 9, 28, and 30. Despite flashes of his usual brilliance, he has struggled to convert starts into significant contributions, leaving the team management questioning his place in the XI.

Dhruv Jurel’s Rise to Prominence

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel has emerged as a strong candidate for the wicketkeeper’s role. The young keeper-batter impressed in recent outings for India A against Australia A, scoring 80 and 68 on challenging Melbourne pitches. His ability to handle pace and spin has caught the selectors’ attention. Additionally, Jurel’s domestic performances have been commendable, including a gritty 93 for Rajasthan in the Irani Trophy against Mumbai.

While Jurel has limited international exposure, with just one Test appearance this season where he scored 11 and 1, his domestic form and adaptability have boosted his case.

Strategic Shift for the Sydney Test

India’s management appears to be prioritizing consistency and stability over explosive batting for the Sydney Test. Jurel’s reliability and ability to anchor the middle order could be crucial in conditions that are likely to assist seam movement and spin.

Although Jurel’s playing style differs from Pant’s aggressive approach, the team may benefit from his steady presence, especially in a high-stakes match where every run and every dismissal could prove decisive.

A Crucial Match for India

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line, this potential change reflects India’s intent to strengthen their middle order and enhance their chances of victory in Sydney. All eyes will now be on Dhruv Jurel as he prepares to take on the mantle in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the series.

