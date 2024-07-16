India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel's latest Instagram post featuring another hilarious 'garden' reference has gone viral on social media. The Indian team is celebrating a brilliant 4-1 series victory against Zimbabwe, a strong comeback after surprisingly losing the series opener. The youngsters have shown they are ready to uphold the team's legacy in the absence of senior cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, who announced their T20I retirements after the World Cup win. The new talents stepped up, displaying resilience and skill throughout the series.

After the decisive win against Zimbabwe, Jurel posted a fun picture from the airport on social media. The photo also featured Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan. The post quickly garnered a lot of likes and comments, including a fun comment from senior player Suryakumar Yadav.

The 'garden' reference in Jurel's post traces back to one of Rohit Sharma's stump mic reactions during the Test series against England earlier this year. The incident occurred during the second Test in Visakhapatnam and went viral, sparking a meme fest online.

Sanju Samson played a pivotal role in India’s final match against Zimbabwe with a well-crafted half-century, while Mukesh Kumar delivered a disciplined bowling performance. Samson’s 58 runs helped India set a competitive total of 167/6, alongside Shivam Dube's flashy 26 runs. The Indian bowlers then took charge, with Mukesh (4/22), Dube (2/25), and Washington Sundar (1/7) bundling out Zimbabwe for just 125 runs in the penultimate over of their innings. Samson and Riyan Parag added 65 runs for the fourth wicket, helping India recover from a middling Power Play where they scored 44/3.

India's victory over Zimbabwe secured the series 4-1. As the team looks ahead, they are set to play Sri Lanka in a white-ball series beginning July 27. It will be interesting to see how many youngsters from the Zimbabwe series make it to the senior team for the upcoming matches.

The young players' performance in the absence of seasoned veterans highlights the depth and potential within the Indian cricket team. Their ability to bounce back and dominate the series showcases the promising future of Indian cricket. Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and the continued emergence of new cricketing talents.