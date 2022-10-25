Did Hardik Pandya leave crease early during India vs Pakistan T20 world cup match? Here's what Twitter user found

Run out of the non-striker's end batsman has become a debate among cricket enthusiasts. The debate was recently bloated even more after the controversial run-out of Charlotte Dean by Deepti Sharma while she held her fort at the non-striker's end. Ever since the match, it has been a hot topic whether a non-striker should or should not leave the crease before the bowler throws the ball. The ongoing debate was fuelled once again during the Indian vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on October 23. Now, Indian batsman Hardik Pandya has made his stance clear about the 'Mankading' rule, and the stats of a Twitter user back the claim of the Indian batsman by showing team India's adherence to staying in the crease on the non-striker's end.

Hardik Pandya said in an ICC review Podcast, "We need to stop making a fuss about this (running out at non-striker’s end). It is a rule as simple as that. To hell with the spirit of the game."

A user by the name of Peter de la Penna observed that Indian batters tended to remain steadfast at their positions, particularly Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, who put up a 115-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Of the 126 deliveries bowled in the innings, he noted that just 25 times did Indian non-striker batters leave their crease.

On the flip side, Pakistan had a serial offender in Iftikhar (pictured), who was out of NS crease early for all but first ball.

Full Pakistan chart # out of NS end early.

Babar: 3/7 (43%)

Rizwan: 0/13

Shan Masood: 35/74 (47%)

Iftikhar: 15/16 (94%)

Asif: 0/2

Nawaz: 0/6

Afridi: 0/9 pic.twitter.com/bw1rHRl4kb — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) October 23, 2022

Similarly, the social media user documented the pattern of the Pakistan team as well. He specifically mentions that Ifthikar Ahmed and Shan Masood left the crease 50 times.

The user shared the pictures of both team's batsmen with the caption saying, "For all the people moaning, "how come you never do screenshots for India players leaving their crease early?" it's generally because they don't. Just charted the whole India v Pakistan match. India's batters overwhelmingly stay in their crease, led by Kohli and Pandya."

On October 23, India defeated Pakistan in an exciting match thanks to Virat Kohli's outstanding 52-ball 82 and Hardik Pandya's 37-ball 40, which wrenched victory from

Pakistan's grasp. India was in serious trouble after losing four wickets for only 31 runs while chasing a 160-run goal. However, it was the two of them who carried India and left the triumph in the memories of millions of Indians, scoring 113 runs together.