Did Pakistan cricketer Sajid Khan copy Shikhar Dhawan's 'thigh-five' celebration?

Pakistan spin bowler Sajid Khan claimed that he hasn't copied Team India and Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan's thigh-five celebration and said that he's been doing it since childhood. Sajid is part of the Pakistan squad set to face Australia next month.

The famous 'thigh-five' celebration of India's Dhawan is quite famous with his fans and has taken the limelight on the field. Dhawan once did the celebration after winning the toss as the national captain as well.

Apart from Shikhar, Pakistan's Sajid Khan also does the 'thigh-five' celebration but many fans think that he has copied it from Dhawan. The Pakistani spinner denies the claim and says that's not the case.

Speaking to media before the home series against Australia, Sajid explained that he has been doing thigh-five celebration since his school days and is copying or taking any style of the Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The off-spinner also added that he has been fined for his celebration twice.

Sajid Khan: "Everyone has their own style and people say that I copy Shikhar Dhawan’s celebration. I have been doing this celebration since school cricket. Just to bring this under your notice that I have been fined twice for this celebration in first-class cricket."#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/DKOXXQeChw — CricMady (@CricMady) February 20, 2022

"Everyone has their own style and people say that I copy Shikhar Dhawan’s celebration. I have been doing this celebration since school cricket. Just to bring this under your notice that I have been fined twice for this celebration in first-class cricket," he told the press as per timesnownews.com.

Sajid Khan made his Test debut for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in Harere last year (2021), he has so far featured in 4 Tests with 18 scalps at the highest level. He'll be looking make an impression in the series against Australia.

The Australia tour of Pakistan will kick off on March 4. The series include 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and one T20I, Australia will land in Pakistan after 24 years.