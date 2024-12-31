Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Know He Was Out Before The DRS Controversy? New Video Raises Questions

The latest drama in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, played between India and Australia, has centered around a controversial incident involving India’s young opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal. The incident unfolded during the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Jaiswal’s dismissal raised eyebrows and sparked intense debate over the use of technology in cricket. Did Jaiswal know he was out before the Decision Review System (DRS) made its final call? Australian media has released a video that adds another layer of intrigue to this already captivating situation.

The DRS Drama

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal came at a pivotal moment in the match. As India fought to stay alive in the game, Jaiswal was caught behind off Pat Cummins' bowling while batting on a determined 84. Initially, on-field umpire Joel Wilson ruled him not out following an appeal from the Australians. However, Australian captain Pat Cummins immediately opted for a DRS review, challenging the on-field decision.

What followed was a sequence of events that left fans divided. While the Snickometer showed no definitive spike when the ball passed Jaiswal’s bat and gloves, the third umpire, Saikat Sharfuddoula, used visual evidence to suggest a faint deflection. This optical illusion, as some argued, was enough to overturn the original decision, declaring Jaiswal out.

The controversy stirred heated discussions within the cricket community, with cricketing legends like Sunil Gavaskar calling for more trust in technology. However, a new angle has emerged, shedding light on a key detail: Did Jaiswal suspect he was out even before the DRS controversy?

A New Angle: The Conversation with Travis Head

In a video released by Australian media house 7 Cricket, a subtle but telling moment between Jaiswal and Australian batsman Travis Head was captured. After the DRS review was called, Head was seen approaching Jaiswal and casually asking, “Did you nick it?” Jaiswal, in a gesture of sportsmanship, nodded in agreement, signaling that he had indeed touched the ball. This prompted Head to celebrate with his teammates, even before the umpire made the official decision.

The video quickly went viral, as it raised further questions about the moment of truth. Had Jaiswal already admitted to the deflection, or was it simply a case of cricketing honesty? What’s clear is that Head’s reaction—celebrating before the official decision—added a layer of drama to the already tense situation.

Jaiswal’s Childhood Coach Speaks Out

Amid the growing debate, Jaiswal’s childhood coach, Jwala Singh, who was present at the MCG during the game, shared his thoughts. Singh questioned the use of technology, arguing that if Snicko didn’t show a clear spike and the ball only appeared to graze the bat, then the benefit of the doubt should have been given to the batter.

"I was at the MCG, and it was difficult to ascertain what exactly happened. The on-field umpire gave it not out initially, and the review didn’t show anything definitive on Snicko. The ball passed close to the bat, but there was no clear indication that it had touched the glove," Singh said. "In cricket, decisions like these should favor the batter when in doubt. Yashasvi should have been given the benefit of the doubt."

The Fallout: Jaiswal’s Brave Stand

Despite the controversy, Jaiswal remained the lone warrior in an otherwise faltering Indian batting lineup. His knock of 84 off 208 balls, though ultimately cut short, was a display of grit and determination, earning him a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavilion.

As for India’s prospects in the game, Jaiswal’s dismissal added significant pressure. With India now 143/7, the team found themselves on the verge of defeat. With just 18 overs remaining and 196 runs needed to win, the focus shifted from chasing victory to simply surviving. Washington Sundar and Akash Deep were left to face a daunting task, while Australia required only three more wickets to seal a commanding 2-1 lead in the five-match series.