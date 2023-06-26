Did You Know: Birthday Boy Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni's Teammate, Is Married To A Muslim; Know All About Her Wife

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Shivam Dube is celebrating his 30th birthday today. Dube had a very good Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) under the leadership of CSK captain MS Dhoni. Thanks to Dube and his team's combined effort, CSK clinched their record-equalling IPL trophy. Dube, who has played 1 ODI and 12 T20Is for India, is working hard to make a comeback to the national side.

Shivam is married to Anjum Khan

Not many know that Shivam too had a love story. And a successful one. He did a inter-religious marriage. Dube married long-time girlfriend Anjum Khan in 2021. The news of his marriage turned into a headline as he was doing an inter-religious marriage. Shivam and Anjum have been living together since then and have been blessed with a baby boy too.

Who Is Anjum Khan?

Anjum is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and got her Graduation in Fine Arts degree from Aligarh University. Anjum is an actor and model. She has reportedly worked in a TV serial too and got featured in a music album. It must be mentioned that Shivam and Anjum got married as per hindu and muslim rituals. They shared the pics of the marriage ceremony over the social media. While many hateful elements in the society took potshots at them but they remained quiet and calm about it as their families had no issue with their marriage. Shivam and Anjum had remained silent on their relationship for the same reason and revealed this beautoful love story only after they got married.

Shivam wants to make national comeback

Shivam has played in just 1 ODI, making just 9 runs on his debut. The 30-year-old made his international debut in a T20I game. It came in the match vs Bangladesh at Delhi. Dube has played in 13 matches, scoring just 54 runs. Poor show with the bat led to him losing his spot in the team. Not to forget, Dube has also picked up 5 wickets. With 418 runs in IPL 2023, Dube has presented his strong case for comeback in the team.