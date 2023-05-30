topStoriesenglish2615713
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

Shivam Dube Joins Elite List Of Chennai Super Kings Batters After Stellar IPL 2023 Season

Shivam Dube played 16 matches in the season and scored 418 runs with an average of 38.00 and an impressive strike rate of 158.

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:16 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Shivam Dube Joins Elite List Of Chennai Super Kings Batters After Stellar IPL 2023 Season

Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube has registered himself in an elite club of Indian players who have hit maximum sixes in a season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

A fifty partnership by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and cameos from Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a final ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Tuesday to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Dube played an effective knock of unbeaten 32 off 21 balls.

In the match, he listed himself of being the third player with the most six in a particular win. He has struck 35 maximums in this year's IPL. He has also become a player with the most sixes for CSK in a season, equalising with Australian legend Shane Watson who had struck 35 sixes in IPL 2018.

Dube has played 16 matches in the season and scored 418 runs with an average of 38.00 and an impressive strike rate of 158.33.

India's star batter Virat Kohli has the record of hitting the maximum number of sixes by an Indian player in an IPL season. He had struck 38 maximums in the IPL-2013 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Followed by explosive batter Rishabh Pant with 37 sixes for Delhi Capitals.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?