Dawood Ibrahim is among the Most Wanted terrorists in India. He is reportedly hiding in Pakistan. On Monday, a news broke that Dawood was reportedly poisoned by an unknown person and was rushed to a hospital in Karachi. Reports in Pakistani media are saying that Dawood's condition is criticial and he is being kept under high security. Other media reports are saying that Dawood is fine and is living in the safe house in Karachi.

While one has to wait for the facts to emerge out, let us tell you that Dawood has a connection to one of Pakistan cricket team's legendary cricketers. This cricketer's son is married to Dawood's daughter and when this wedding happened, it caused a huge uproad on both the sides of the border.

Dawood is accused of planning the 1993 Mumbai blasts which killed around 250 people while also injuring many. The blasts gave birth to many riots in Mumbai and all over the country. Dawood has been accused of having close links with many terror outfits in Pakistan such as Lashkar-e-Taiba. Hence, when a Pakistani cricketer decided to become a close relative of Dawood, it was surely going to cause anger in India.

That Pakistan cricketer is none other than batting legend Javed Miandad. He retired in 1996 after having played 124 Tests, 233 ODIs and 402 first-class matches. Miandad scored 8832 runs in Tests and 7381 runs in ODIs and is rated as one of the finest batters Pakistan have produced.

Miandad has many close friends in India including Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, who were his contemporaries during playing days. The Pakistan cricketer had accused Indian media for printing baseless stories regarding marriage of his son Junaid to Dawood's daughter Mahrukh. As per reports, Miandad's son Javed married Mahrukh in Karachi on August 5 in 2005. There was a wedding reception that followed and Dawood reportedly gave both the events a miss as he did not want to be seen in the pictures.

Miandad has, of late, made many controversial comments on India. He has said many anti-India things and recently also commeted on the Ram Temple which is coming up in Ayodhya. Miandad said that the hindus visiting the newly-built Ram Temple will come out of as muslims. The video went viral on the internet and Miandad was slammed in India for making such a hateful comment which hurt the religious sentiments of many.