Mohammed Shami, today, is one of India's finest pacers across formats. With 24 wickets in just 7 World Cup games, he redefined fast bowling. His beautiful seam presentation and ability to move the ball of the pitch in both ways with a lot of pace on it gave him really good results. Shami comes from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh (UP) but plays cricket for Bengal. One wonders why? Why did he had to make this switch. The India pacer finally opened up on the same during a conversation at a Puma event.

Shami said that he gave UP trials for two consecutive years. He used to go the trials every year with his elder brother with the hope of donning the UP jersey. However, fate had a different plan for him in the final rounds of selection. Despite shining through the trials, Shami repeatedly found himself ousted from the team at the last stage.

The baffling scenario unfolded when over 1600 players vied for coveted spots in UP's Ranji Trophy team, with the selection process compressed into a mere three days. The efficiency of assessing such a vast pool in such a short span seemed improbable, raising eyebrows and questions about the fairness of the process.

"I had gone to give trials for the UP Ranji Trophy team for 2 years, but whenever the final round came, they used to kick me out."



~ Mohammad Shami reveals why he moved to Bengal from UP.



"1600 players came for the trials for he Ranji Trophy. They take just 3 days to finalise the best players. How can you have a look at 1600 players in 3 days?", Said Shami.

Shami's brother, determined to understand the reason behind this recurring rejection, sought answers from the head selector. What he discovered was a startling revelation – an ultimatum laid out by the selector: "Remove me from this chair, and your boy will be selected; otherwise, sorry." It was a proposition that shook the very essence of fair play.

The turning point came when Shami's brother, fueled by a sense of injustice, tore apart the form and declared an end to any association with UP cricket. It was a decisive moment that redirected Shami's path. He found a new home in Bengal's Ranji Trophy team, a move that would alter the trajectory of his career.

"My brother then tored apart the form and said you are never playing for UP again or ever," added Shami.

Despite the initial setbacks and the disappointing circumstances in UP, Shami's talent and perseverance found solace and appreciation in Bengal. His journey stands testament to the resilience and determination that can turn rejection into an opportunity for greater success. Today, Mohammad Shami's impactful presence in cricket reflects not just his skill but also the unwavering spirit that defines champions.