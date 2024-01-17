trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710566
NewsCricket
SOURAV GANGULY

Did You Know: Sourav Ganguly Wanted All India Players To Remove Their T-Shirts And Wave On Lord's Balcony After NatWest Trophy 2022 Final Win

Rajiv Shukla was the manager of the Indian cricket team when Men in Blue played in the NatWest Trophy 2022. He revisits the thrilling final vs England, revealing stories from dressing room.  

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Did You Know: Sourav Ganguly Wanted All India Players To Remove Their T-Shirts And Wave On Lord's Balcony After NatWest Trophy 2022 Final Win Rajiv Shukla was Team India manager on tour of England in 2022. (Image: ANI/X)

The NatWest Trophy 2022 win is still etched in memory of the Indian cricket fans. That was not a World Cup victory but it still has a special place in hearts of the fans. The reason is that India had finally broken streak of losing the final of a tournament. Before NatWest, India had lost 17 finals, either in ICC tournements or in a tri-series. When England posted 325 for 5 in 50 overs, it seemed India were all set to lose another one as Men in Blue were not considered a great chasing side.

Also Read | Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Looks Dreamy In Pics From 'An Unforgettable Night'; Check Photos

But when captain Sourav Ganguly led the charge and along with opening partner Virender Sehwag smashed 106 inside the 15 overs, the hopes were raised again among the Indian fans. But soon, India got reduced to 146 for 5 as Ganguly, Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Mongia fell in quick succession. Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh then combined together to stitch a long stand for the sixth wicket. Yuvraj fell after scoring a fifty but Kaif carried on and batted well with the tailenders to take India to a stunning win. 

Rajiv Shukla, Member of Parliament and vice-president of BCCI, revisited that day when he was inside the dressing room of the Indian cricket team as the manager. When the chips were down during the chase, Ganguly was very down emotionally as he saw another defeat in the final loading.  

"Ganguly was upset when we were in a spot of bother in the final of Natwest Trophy. He told me very emotionally that I don't know why I lose the final despite doing well in the league games," Shukla told UNFILTERED by Samdish.

Then Sourav realised that India were closing in on the target. That is when Rajiv Shukla asked Ganguly to send a messenger to the middle to tell the batters to take the match deep and keep rotating the strike while playing risk-free cricket. 

In the end when Kaif and Zaheer Khan neared the winning mark, Ganguly asked everyone to remove their T-shirts and wave it. Shukla was not sure that was needed. Andrew Flintoff, England captain on tour of India, had done the same a couple of months back at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Ganguly wanted to give it back to England after they had won the NatWest Trophy. 

Sachin Tendulkar had his reservations about it and told Shukla that rest of the team should not do it for the sake of the spirit of the game. "Sourav asked the whole team to remove their t-shirts and wave it. Then Sachin Tendulkar came to me and said that 'let's not all of us do it, it does not look nice. It is a Gentlemen's Game'. I concurred. But Ganguly went on to do it," said Shukla. 

Ganguly did take out his shirt and waved it. To do that on Lord's balcony was brave. But that was Ganguly. He did not cake so much about traditions.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde