India's star cricketer Virat Kohli completed 15 years in international cricke on August 18. He had made his international debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on, the same date, back in 2008. No wonder Kohli has '18' written on his back, although we cannot be too sure about the reason to be exactly this. Kohli has played 111 Tests, 275 ODIs and 115 Tests in his illustrious career and these numbers are only going to grow for at least a couple of more years.

Overall, Kohli had scored nearly 25,000 runs in international cricketing, after taking into account his 8676 runs in Tests, 12898 runs in ODIs and 4008 runs in T20Is respectively. Not to forget, in the same period, Kohli has also struck 7263 runs in IPL cricket.

Kohli has 29 Test centuries to his name too, a record he shares currently with the great Sir Don Bradman. Kohli is just 3 short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons. He is currently placed at 46.



All these amazing numbers apart, Kohli also holds a unique bowling record. Something which his bowling teammates Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal or Mohammed Siraj too do not own. Kohli is the first and only bowler in the world who has taken a wicket off the zeroth (0th) ball in international cricket. That means while wicket showed in Kohli's column, the ball was not counted.

In 2011, while playing a T20I against England, Kohli came on to bowl and picked a wicket off a wide ball as Kevin Pietersen got stumped by MS Dhoni. Kohli remains the only player to get a wicket off his 0th ball across format in men's international cricket.

Another stat says that Kohli has ran over 500kms in international cricket so far between the wickets.

As per a stat shared by ESPNcricinfo. Kohli has ran roughly 277 km for his non-boundary shots. Non-boundary shots could be sinles, doubles, triples or fours (which were run). Kohli has also ran a total of approximately 233 kms for his batting partners. Additionally, Kohli has played all his matches in international cricket across 83 venues in the world and has scored a century on 46 of them.

Kohli has also stood in a many as 13 double hundred partnerships, five of wicket came with India captain Rohit Sharma.