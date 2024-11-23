The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is set to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25, with all teams giving final touches to their preparation for the mega event. The coaches and officials of all 10 teams have already arrived for the IPL 2025 mega auction and former India head coach Rahul Dravid, who is now serving as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, is among one of the them.

Amid the intense preparation for the mega auction for Rajasthan Royals, Dravid is also keeping a close eye on ongoing Test match between India and Australia in Perth.

In a video posted by the official handle of Rajasthan Royals on X (previously Twitter), Dravid can be seen asking about how the development in first Test in Perth.

The video opens with a person celebrating the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1. When the person reads the score as 47/6, Dravid asks, "Yeah? Who's out?" "Labuschagne," replies the other person.

The Rajasthan Royals coach then asks who was the bowler who dismissed Labuschagne.

"Difficult to not keep up with scores when it’s Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," wrote Rajasthan Royals in the caption of the video.

Notably, Dravid left the job of India’s head coach following the team’s historic 2024 T20 World Cup victory in the Caribbean.

Rajasthan Royals' Retention Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

The Rajasthan Royals decided to retain six players - Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma - before the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

However, the team has let spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin besides Jos Buttler go into the auction pool for the IPL 2025 mega auction.

With all six retention spots filled, Rajasthan Royals have no right-to-match options left for the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, they can still buy back some of their released players.