Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2023 Match No 11 Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction And More: When And Where To Watch DD Vs CSG LIVE In India?

Dindigul Dragons will take Chepauk Super Gillies in Match 11 of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 (TNPL 2023). Dragons sit atop the points table with 2 wins from 2 games and will be aiming to continue the winning run when they take on Chepauk. R Ashwin has been in phenomenal form both as captain and bowler. Ashwin has picked up 3 wickets from 2 matches and has led brilliant in the tournament so far. On the othe hand, Chepauk are also having a good season. They have 2 wins from 3 games and sit at number 3 in the points table.

Chepauk will be looking to bounce back in style after they lost the last match to Lyca Kovai Kings by 8 wickets. Super Gillies will pin hopes on N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav and Praosh Paul to upset Dragons, who are in in great form at the moment. Key players for Dragons will be Ashwin himself. Watch out for Baba Indrajith and Shivam Singh. Suboth Bhati has picked up 5 wickets from 2 matches and is bowling at a decent economy rate. Super Gillies should watch out for him spell too.

Here's everything you need to know about the TNPL match between Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies.

What date Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will be played on June 21, Wednesday.

Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will be played at the NPR College Ground in Natham, Tamil Nadu.

What time will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons begin?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will start at 3:15 PM IST on June 21, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League match?

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The channels include Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League match live streaming?

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons For the Tamil Nadu Premier League?

Chepauk Super Gillies Full Squad: R Sibi, Rajagopal Sathish, S Santosh Shiv, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, B Iyappan, Baba Aparajith (c), Harish Kumar, TD Lokesh Raj, Mathan Kumar (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Rocky B, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul, Rahil Shah

Dindigul Dragons Full Squad: Affan Khader, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Hemanth Kumar, S Arun, Shivan Singh S, R Vimal Khumar, M Mahiavannan, P Saravana Kumar, Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vignesh Puthur, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Baba Indrajith (c and wk), Tamil Dhileepan (wk), Advaith Sharma, VP Diran, G Kishoor, Rohan Ravi Bhutra, M Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, Varun Chakaravarthy

Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Baba Indrajith (c), N Jagadeesan

Batters: Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, S Arun, Shivam Singh

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Aparajith (vc), P Saravana Kumar

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahil Shah