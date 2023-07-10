Dindigul Dragons Vs Nellai Royal Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch DD Vs NRK LIVE In India

Dindigul Dragons (DD) will be facing off against the Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) in Qualifier 2 match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday. The Dragons lost to TNPL 2023 finalist Lyca Kovai Kings by 30 runs in Qualifier 1 match last week.

Sarath Kumar’s brilliant 62 off 26 balls with 8 sixes went in vain for the Dragons as M. Shahrukh Khan’s LKK side booked their berth in the TNPL 2023 final. The Dragons had booked their place in the TNPL 2023 Playoffs after finishing second on the points table with 6 wins in 7 matches.

They will be up against NRK, who defeated Siachem Madurai Panthers (SMP) by 4 runs, in a thrilling Eliminator match last week. NRK posted 211 for 6 in 20 overs, with half-centuries from Nidhish Rajagopal and Guruswamy Ajitesh. In reply, NRK managed to restrict SMP to 207/4 in spite of brilliant 73 by V. Aaditya and 48 by Swapnil Singh.

Check all details about Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match here…

What date will Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match be played?

The Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match will be played on July 10, Monday.

Where will the Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match be played?

The Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

What time will the Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match begin?

The Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on July 10, Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match?

The Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The channels include Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match live streaming?

The Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Didigul Dragons (DD) vs Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match Predicted 11

Dindigul Dragons: Baba Indrajith (C), Shivam Singh, Boopathi Kumar, Sarath Kumar M, Adithya Ganesh, R Vimal Khumar, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy, Subodh Bhati, Kishoor

Nellai Royal Kings: NS Rajagopal, G Ajitesh, L Suryaprakash, P Sugendhran, KB Arun Karthik (C), Rithik Easwaran (wk), R Sonu Yadav, S Mohan Prasath, S Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, NS Harish