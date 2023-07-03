Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans TNPL 2023 Match No 11 Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction And More: When And Where To Watch DD Vs SS LIVE In India?

In the upcoming 26th match of the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), the Dindigul Dragons will be taking on the Salem Spartans at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

After emerging victorious in their previous game, the Dindigul Dragons achieved their fifth win of TNPL 2023. Their convincing triumph over the Nellai Royal Kings ensured their qualification for the playoffs. With a desire to maintain their winning streak, the Dragons are eager to carry the momentum into their next match.

Impressively, the Dragons effectively limited the Royal Kings to a score of 159/7, thanks to outstanding performances by Suboth Bhati and Mathivanan, both of whom claimed two wickets each. In response, Shivam Singh (51) and Vimal Khumar (62) laid a solid foundation with an excellent opening partnership, enabling them to successfully chase down the target in the final over with three wickets in hand.



cre Trending Stories

On the other hand, the Salem Spartans have been struggling in the competition, having won only two out of six matches and finding themselves in the lower half of the points table. They recently secured a victory against the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their previous fixture.

Despite Sunny Sandhu's impressive knock of 61, the Spartans lacked support from the rest of their batting lineup, resulting in their dismissal for 155 runs. However, their bowlers displayed remarkable skill, restricting the Tamizhans to 147/9 and securing an eight-run victory. The Spartans hope to replicate this performance when they face the Dragons on Monday.

Match Details:

Jul 03, Mon

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans, 26th Match

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

01:45 PM GMT / 07:15 PM LOCAL

Pitch Report

The Indian Cement Company Ground features a fantastic pitch for batting. Batsmen can confidently play their shots from the very beginning of their innings, allowing them to hit through the line. On the other hand, bowlers will need to consistently hit the right areas to prevent the batsmen from causing significant damage.

Weather Forecast

In Tirunelveli, the temperature is forecasted to range from 27 to 34 degrees Celsius. Additionally, there is a 20 percent chance of rain anticipated for Monday.

Probable XIs

Dindigul Dragons Probable XI

Vimal Khumar, Boopathi Kumar, Adithya Ganesh, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, G Kishoor, and Shivam Singh.

Salem Spartans Probable XI

S Aravind, RS Mokit Hariharan, Kaushik Gandhi, R Kavin (wk), S Abishiek, Sunny Sandhu, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Jaganath Sinivas, and Sachin Rathi.