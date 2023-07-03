Team India Begins Practice For West Indies Test Series In Barbados, Virat Kohli To Join Squad On Tuesday

The India Cricket Team will commence their preparations today in Barbados for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. Players like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have already arrived in the Caribbean via separate flights. Other players, including Virat Kohli, are expected to join the team by Tuesday. The highly anticipated India vs West Indies Test series is scheduled to commence on July 12. However, prior to that, the team will undergo a week-long training camp, which includes two practice games in Barbados before heading to Dominica for the first Test.

India's ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh_ pic.twitter.com/PGRexBAGFZ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated the players to report back to the India camp in Barbados by July 3. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, who was vacationing in Europe since the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, arrived in Barbados on Saturday.

In the meantime, Virat Kohli is expected to join the squad a bit later on Tuesday according to Indian time. India is scheduled to play a practice game on July 6 against a local team, but it won't hold First-Class status. Despite the team management's request for First-Class matches, it will be a mixed squad with some local players participating in the practice games. The decision to choose Barbados over Roseau was influenced by the inadequate facilities at the latter venue.

According to a Cricket West Indies (CWI) official, the Indian team will train at Kensington Oval until they are privately chartered to Dominica before the Test Series. Meanwhile, the West Indies team will have their camp at the High-Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. They will then travel to Dominica ahead of the Test. Some of the multi-format players, who are currently participating in the World Cup 2023 qualifiers, will directly join the team in Dominica.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.