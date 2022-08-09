India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has turned the tables upsidedown in 2022. Karthik made comeback to the Indian squad with a terrific season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. DK was part of the commentary team for last year's World Test Championship 2021 final. However, ahead of IPL he went back to play domestic cricket, got his form back and performed in the cash-rich league. Even after all these efforts DK is still not considered a perfect fit for Team India by many cricket experts. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has expressed that DK is a great commentator but he would not pick a wick-keeper batsman in the Indian squad.

“Now if you want to play the way I have heard them...aggressive then you have to pick differently. If Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk in, you need Dinesh Karthik at all costs. He is your insurance. But if you don't have either of them then Dinesh Karthik has no work here. But yes I would not put Karthik there, he can have a seat beside me. He is very good as a commentator. But there, in the team, I would not pick him," Jadeja said on Fancode.

“I have added Shami to the team. So for me, I select bowlers first. So Shami is a certainty. Bumrah, Arshdeep and Chahal. These are the four certainties. In batting, four are certainties for me - Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda. For this bowling attack, you have powerplay, middle overs and death overs sorted," he said.