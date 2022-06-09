हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa 2022

'Disappointed but...', Kuldeep Yadav says THIS as injury forces him out of India vs South Africa T20I series

As per a statement from BCCI, Rahul will miss out due to a right groin injury while Yadav will miss out on the series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.

Source/Twitter

India's chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who made his comeback to the national side after an outstanding season of IPL this year, was ruled out of the India vs South Africa series due to an injury. Kuldeep got hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening. Opening up on his injury, Yadav said that he is disappointed but will make a strong comeback. 

"Disappointed to miss out on the SA series due to an injury, but I am sure the boys will give their best on the pitch, and I am backing them all the way. Looking forward to coming back stronger," Kuldeep Yadav wrote on the KOO app.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as skipper and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa.

KL Rahul was "gutted" to miss the series and said it was hard for him to accept. He also said that he was looking forward to guiding India for the first time at home.

As per a statement from BCCI, Rahul will miss out due to a right groin injury while Yadav will miss out on the series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.

India is set to take on South Africa in the first T20I match of the five-match home series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

India squad: Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

