Disturbing to read about spike in child abuse, domestic violence cases: Suresh Raina

Indian batsman Suresh Raina, who is currently spending some quality time with his family as all the cricketing activities across the world are at halt due to coronavirus lockdown, has recently took to social media and voiced his opinion regarding the growing number of dometic violence and child abuse cases in the recent times.

While India continues its fight against the novel virus amid nationwide lockdown, the reports of domestic violence and child abuse have shown a rising trend recently.

Reflecting on the same, Raina took to his official Twitter handle and said that it is quite disturbing to see how there has been an "exponential" rise in the number of domestic violence and child abuse cases amid coronavirus pandemic. He further requested his countrymen to come forward and report such cases without hesitation.

Not only this, the 33-year-old further went on to say that this lockdown has taught people various ways to love and bond with the family.

"Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family. Though it’s disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse & domestic violence cases have grown around the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don’t shut yourself," he wrote along with a picture of him with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary, daughter Gracia and new-born son Rio.

Raina, on the other hand, was scheduled to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020)--which was slated to begin from March 29 but has now been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to coronavirus pandemic that has so far affected more than 42,500 people in India and claimed the lives of 1,373 people in the country so far.