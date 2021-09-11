Dog invades pitch during T20 match in Ireland, runs around with ball - watch viral video

Fans invading the pitch is a common sight in sports but one must consider it rare for a dog to interrupt a sporting event. The rare incident was witnessed during the semi-final clash in All-Ireland T20 Women's Cup between Bready and CSN, when a "small furry pitch invader" was seen running around the field, forcing his owner to chase it around.

The dog also got hold of the ball during the process and kept it in between his jaws before it finally stopped after being embraced with a pat at the non-striker's end.

The moment left everyone present at the scene in splits, including the commentators, who lauded the efforts of the dog.

The video of the incident was shared by Cricket Ireland on their official Twitter handle. "Great fielding…by a small furry pitch invader!" read the tweet.

In another episode from last month, which fetched similar reactions online, a mother was seen chasing a toddler, who ran into the pitch during a football game in US.

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day.

pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

What followed next left many surprised, as the mother was captured sprinting around the playing area, before tripping the kid with a tackle.