Dog wants to play cricket: Ireland cricketer recalls her dog interrupting match - Watch

“I was batting and, out of the corner of my eye, I saw Dazzle lying down on the ground,” Fisher had told.

Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Aoife Fisher, a cricketer for Ireland's U-19 team, remembered the incident in which her dog interrupted a game of cricket; which resulted in the video quickly gaining popularity on social media. Dazzle, the dog runs onto the field in 2021 during the women's Clear Currency All Ireland T20 Cup semifinal and plays fetch with the ball.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“I was batting. We were not doing well, we were 46 for 6. My brothers were watching the game they just let her go. She came over to me and gave me the ball. She still fetches us the ball in the garden. People still come up to me and says ohh you the girl with the famous dog, which is amazing,” Fisher said in a video posted by ICC.

The vision of Dazzle sprinting onto a cricket pitch where her owner was batting, then scurrying off with the ball as players from both teams after her were in vain. Actually, Dazzle just paused to pass the ball to Aoife Fisher, 16, of Civil Service Northern Ireland, who was competing against the hosts Bready.

“I was batting and, out of the corner of my eye, I saw Dazzle lying down on the ground,” Fisher had told Belfast Telegraph after the incident.
“But as the ball went near her, she sprinted on to the pitch and caught it — she was so fast! She did a couple of twirls and then I could see her looking for me so I went down onto my knees and called her.

