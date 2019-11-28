Don't ask till January: MS Dhoni on his return to international cricket

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday (November 27) tried to steer clear of questions on his return to international cricket by saying that he will take a call over returning to cricket only after January. "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)," Dhoni said at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It is to be noted that Dhoni decided to take a break from cricket after India's loss against New Zealand in semi-final of 50-over World Cup in July 2019. Dhoni also missed the three-match T20I series against the West Indies and did not play in the T20I series against South Africa too. Then ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh, Dhoni informed the selectors that he was unavailable for selection.

Dhoni, 38, who is currently the captain of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, will not play in the three ODIs and an equal number of T20s against the West Indies starting December 6.

Few weeks ago, national selection committee chairman MSK Prasad had said that the selectors are looking for a successor to Dhoni and young wicketkeepers like Rishabh Pant are seen as options to replace Dhoni behind the stumps.

For his part, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has recently said that Dhoni will get the respect that a player of his stature deserves and said that Dhoni is a champion and champions do not finish quickly. "You know champions don't finish quickly," Ganguly had said.

Dhoni successfully led India to two world titles - the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.