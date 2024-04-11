After Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched a thrilling last-ball victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, GT captain Shubman Gill expressed his desire to have finished the game himself, while also praising Rashid Khan for his competitiveness. He emphasized GT's resilience, stating they never lost hope until the final delivery.

Gill's impressive half-century, coupled with Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan's brilliant finish, secured GT a dramatic three-wicket win over RR in Jaipur. Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gill revealed the team's target of scoring 45 runs in three overs, highlighting their positive mindset. He reflected on his own dismissal and commended Rashid and Tewatia for their role in sealing the victory.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle who was interviewing Gill after the win during the presentation ceremony told him that he and his fellow commentators thought that the game was gone for GT. Gill replied that he should never count out a tema like GT till the last ball.

"I would have loved to finish the game but very happy with the way Rashid bhai and Rahul bhai finished the game. Last game also, we dominated more than 50 per cent but our bad phases were very bad. Winning the game off the last ball is a wonderful feeling. He (Rashid) is such a fantastic player, someone you always want in your team. When GT is playing, do not think that (ruling the team out of the game).

Shubman Gill bodied Harsha Bhogle



"When GT plays, don't think like that, eh"#RRvsGTpic.twitter.com/QAC8htZz9G — Ash (@Ashsay_) April 10, 2024

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, GT faced a strong RR batting performance, with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag forging a formidable 130-run partnership. RR posted a challenging total of 196/3, with Rashid Khan shining as GT's standout bowler.

In pursuit of 197, GT began solidly with a 64-run opening partnership between Sai Sudarshan and skipper Shubman Gill. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Gill's valiant 72-run knock propelled GT forward. Contributions from Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan kept the chase alive, ultimately leading to a thrilling victory sealed by Rashid with a boundary off the final ball.

RR's bowlers, led by Kuldip Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal, put up a tough fight, but GT emerged victorious, propelling them to the sixth position on the table with three wins and three losses. Despite the loss, RR remains at the top of the standings with eight points.

Rashid Khan's impactful performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, further highlighting his value to the GT team.