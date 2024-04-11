'ROMANCE In The Air': Shoaib Malik Poses With Wife Sana Javed As They Celebrate First EID Together; See PICS

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actor Sana Javed have been trolled on interet since announcing their marriage to the world in January this year. But instead of deactivating their social media accounts, they continue to put PDA pictures on them. Sana and Shoaib once again gave couple goals to the fans when they romantically posed together to bring in the festivities of Eid. Sana posted two pictures in which they are huggging each other as the couple celebrates its first Eid together.

Check out the photos below:

In a recent revelation that has sent ripples through both the cricketing and entertainment circles, Shoaib Malik, the former Pakistani cricketer, has come forth with news of his marriage to TV actor and model Sana Javed. However, this announcement has not only caused surprise but has also ignited controversy, with reports suggesting a clandestine relationship between Malik and Javed spanning three years. This sensational claim, aired during a podcast on Samaa TV, has not only increased scrutiny on the high-profile couple but has also garnered significant attention and support for Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Malik's former wife.

Initially, there were speculations blaming Ayesha Omar for an alleged affair with Shoaib Malik, but a recent image circulating has led many to reconsider their assumptions.

Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif, speaking during a podcast on Samaa TV, alleged that Malik and Javed's relationship began three years ago while they were still married to their respective partners. Rumors hint at their initial connection on a television reality show, which gradually evolved into a deeper bond. Notably, whenever Malik was scheduled to make a television appearance, he insisted on Javed's inclusion, a detail that now adds weight to the rumors surrounding their alleged affair.

Earlier, Malik was reportedly married to an Indian woman Ayesha Siddiqui who was her first wife. He then married Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza, in 2020. This marriage lasted 14 years and the couple have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.