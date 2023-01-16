Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India? 

On Monday, January 16, the Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants are scheduled to compete against one another in Match 5 of the International League T20 2023. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the game. The Capitals' season got off to an incredible start under the leadership of Rovman Powell. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, were defeated by the Capitals by a commanding score of 73 runs in the tournament's opening match a few days ago in Dubai.

Powell, the captain, set the tone against Abu Dhabi with both the bat and the ball. With three fours and as many sixes in his 48 runs off 29 balls, he helped his team score 187 for six. In order to give his team the advantage, the West Indian also claimed the two key wickets of Zawar Farid and Paul Stirling. James Vince's Gulf Giants had a successful opening game in the International League T20 2023. They defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by six wickets on Sunday, January 15, and their net run rate reached a high of +2.323.

Match Details

International League T20, 2023

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, 5th MatchDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Pitch Report Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants

This year's International League T20 boasts a fantastic batting surface in Dubai. The surface has occasionally provided assistance to bowlers as well as allowing batsmen to play strokes on the rise. The teams' preferred strategy should be to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants

Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s and the playing conditions will be pleasant.

Predicted Playing XI Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants

Dubai Capitals

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell (c), Joe Root, Robin Uthappa (wk), Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja.

Gulf Giants

James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Pope (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Aayan Afzal Khan, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Ollie Pope

Batters: Joe Root, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer (C)

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sikandar Raza (VC), Liam Dawson

Bowlers: Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma

Live Streaming Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants

Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'.