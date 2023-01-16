topStoriesenglish
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch SA20 2023 in India live on TV and Online?

Here's all you need to know about Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town in SA20 2023.

Match No. 9 of the SA20 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14, between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The game will be held in Gqeberha's St. George's Park. Rashid Khan's Cape Town is comfortably in first place in the points standings with nine points and a net run rate of 0.658. They made an incredible comeback by defeating the Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets on Saturday after falling to the Durban Super Giants. Kagiso Rabada finished with a record of 4-0-12-2 to win Player of the Match. Reeza Hendricks was the key wicket that he took, and the Super Kings were never the same after that. However, Cape Town will have a fresh obstacle as they play for the first time away from their home.

Also Read: Team India claim WORLD RECORD for biggest win in ODI as Rohit Sharma's side beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs in 3rd ODI - Check

On the other hand, Aiden Markram's Sunrisers have had trouble getting going in the competition. With a net run rate of -1.500, the worst among the competing teams in the event, they are mired at the bottom of the points standings after losing both games. They were defeated by Wayne Parnell's Pretoria Capitals in both of their games. It will be interesting to see if they can change their luck by switching opponents.

Match Details

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town
Match 9, SA20 2023
January 16, 2022, Monday, 09:00 pm IST
St George's Park, Gqeberha


Pitch Report Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town

The venue's pitch has proved suitable for batting. But as the game goes on, batting can become a little more challenging. After winning the toss, the strategy should be to bat first.

Weather Report Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town

There is a 2% probability of rain, thus delays are extremely unlikely. The 24-degree Celsius mark will be reached by the temperature. There will be 80 percent humidity.

Predicted Playing XI Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, James Fuller, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Sisanda Magala, Ottniel Baartman, Marques Ackerman

MI Cape Town

Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Waqar Salamkheil

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming details and channel list

Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports are the official broadcasters of SA20 2023 and will telecast the tournament in India. Jio Cinema App and website will telecast the live streaming of the tournament in India.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs (c)

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Sam Curran, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan (vc), Ottneil Baartman

