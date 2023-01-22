topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
DUBAI CAPITALS VS MI EMIRATES

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India?

Here's all you need to know about Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors in International League T20 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India?

On January 21, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Sharjah Warriors in their previous game. The Capitals scored 177 for four after being given the opportunity to bat first, thanks in large part to Joe Root's unbeaten 80 off 54 balls. But Tom Kohler-106-run Cadmore's performance enabled the Warriors to triumph with 5.2 overs remaining. MI On the other hand, Emirates, captained by Kieron Pollard, is one of the three unbeaten teams in the competition together with the tournament leaders Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers. The Emirates, though, have the poorest net run rate of the three teams at +1.369. They will enter the contest having defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Saturday by a margin of five wickets. Najibullah Zadran and Dwayne Bravo scored 25 runs off Andre Russell, giving the Emirates the victory with one ball remaining and 20 runs needed to win.

Also Read: KL Rahul's Tattoos: Meaning of all 9 tattoos India cricketer has - In Pics

Match Details

International League T20, 2023

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, 13th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Pitch Report Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

The Abu Dhabi pitch has been fantastic for batting. There won't be much space for error for bowlers. The strategy for teams should be to win the toss and field first.

Dream11 Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Joe Root, Rovman Powell (c), Will Smeed (vc), Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Predicted Playing XI Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

Dubai Capitals

Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Chirag Suri, Rovman Powell (c), Daniel Lawrence, Dasun Shanaka, Yusuf Pathan, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akif Raja.

MI Emirates

Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan.

Live Streaming Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'. 

Live Tv

Dubai Capitals vs MI EmiratesDubai Capitals vs MI Emirates news updateDubai Capitals vs MI Emirates newsDubai Capitals vs MI Emirates updateDubai Capitals vs MI Emirates live streamingDubai Capitals vs MI Emirates liveInternational League T20International League T20 news updateInternational League T20 newsInternational League T20 updateInternational League T20 live streamingInternational League T20 liveILT20ILT20 live streamingILT20 liveILT20 news updateILT20 newsILT20 update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu