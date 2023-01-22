Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India?
Here's all you need to know about Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors in International League T20 2023.
Trending Photos
On January 21, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Sharjah Warriors in their previous game. The Capitals scored 177 for four after being given the opportunity to bat first, thanks in large part to Joe Root's unbeaten 80 off 54 balls. But Tom Kohler-106-run Cadmore's performance enabled the Warriors to triumph with 5.2 overs remaining. MI On the other hand, Emirates, captained by Kieron Pollard, is one of the three unbeaten teams in the competition together with the tournament leaders Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers. The Emirates, though, have the poorest net run rate of the three teams at +1.369. They will enter the contest having defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Saturday by a margin of five wickets. Najibullah Zadran and Dwayne Bravo scored 25 runs off Andre Russell, giving the Emirates the victory with one ball remaining and 20 runs needed to win.
Also Read: KL Rahul's Tattoos: Meaning of all 9 tattoos India cricketer has - In Pics
Two matches in the International League T20 today. Who are you supporting?#BetBarter #ILT20 #InternationalLeagueT20 #DesertVipers #GulfGiants #DubaiCapitals #MIEmirates pic.twitter.com/TbQZSFsZNJ — BetBarter (@BetBarteronline) January 22, 2023
Match Details
International League T20, 2023
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, 13th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Pitch Report Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
The Abu Dhabi pitch has been fantastic for batting. There won't be much space for error for bowlers. The strategy for teams should be to win the toss and field first.
Dream11 Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Joe Root, Rovman Powell (c), Will Smeed (vc), Waseem Muhammad
All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Predicted Playing XI Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
Dubai Capitals
Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Chirag Suri, Rovman Powell (c), Daniel Lawrence, Dasun Shanaka, Yusuf Pathan, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akif Raja.
MI Emirates
Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan.
Live Streaming Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'.
Live Tv
More Stories