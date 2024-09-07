Ongoing Duleep Trophy has got some big stars competing against each other. India and Delhi Capitals teammates - Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant are playing for two different teams but that is not enough to seperate the two. The duo were seen having a light-hearted banter during the clash between India A and India B when Kuldeep walked out to bat at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After India B's top order collapsed, Kuldeep walked out to bat and Pant tried to block his view hilariously by placing fingers between Kuldeep's helmet. There was arm twisting too followed up by a conversation known to only those two involved.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is proud to see the redemption of Purani Dilli 6 in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Pant, who captained Purani Dilli 6 in the opening match, is excited to see the team reach the semi-finals.

Purani Dilli 6 on Saturday will lock horns with South Delhi Superstarz in the second semi-finals of DPL. It has been a remarkable journey for Purani Dilli 6 in the DPL. From tough losses in close encounters to back-to-back wins leading them to the semi-finals, the team has shown resilience and determination.

Pant lavished praises on the players and sent a heartwarming message for Purani Dilli 6 team. "First of all, I just want to say how proud I am of each and every one of you for the way Purani Dilli 6 played throughout this tournament. It's been incredible to follow the journey from here, and I've been actively following. You've shown great spirit, determination, and teamwork," said Pant as quoted by the DPL release.

Pant is presently playing the Duleep Trophy and is confident that Purani Dilli 6 will do wonders in the semi-finals. "I wish I could be there for the semi-finals, but my commitments with the Duleep Trophy have kept me away. Still, I have full faith in you all and I'm confident that you'll continue to give your best out there," said Pant in message to the Purani Dilli 6 team.

"Play with heart, trust yourselves, and stick together like the family we are and will be in a long run. Let's make it count. I'll be cheering for you every step of the way. Let's do this Purani Delhi," he added.

Purani Dilli 6 owner Aakash Nangia said, "If DDCA permits in future to retain marquee players. We would like to have Rishabh with us for a long run because under his guidance team has been nurturing and doing well."

Earlier this week, veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma offered words of encouragement to his teammates, advising them to stay focused and continue playing with the same passion and unity that brought them this far.

"Just keep on doing things and forget who is in front of you. Play with your heart and focus on every little things that will eventually result in making you the winner," said Ishant in a statement as quoted by the DPL release.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman. (With ANI Inputs)