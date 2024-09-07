The Duleep Trophy 2024 clash between India C and India D witnessed some interesting turn of events when fast bowler Harshit Rana stole the limelight not just for his on-field performance but also for his viral celebration. As the match unfolded at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Rana's flamboyant send-off to Ruturaj Gaikwad has captured the attention of cricket fans across the globe.

In the final session of the first day, Harshit Rana made his mark with two crucial wickets for India D. His first scalp was that of India C's Sai Sudharsan, who was dismissed for a mere seven runs. Rana’s most notable moment came when he dismissed India C’s captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who managed just five runs from 19 balls. The wicket of Gaikwad was a significant moment in the game, not just for its impact on the scoreboard but also for Rana's subsequent celebration.

However, Gaikwad had the last laugh as his team defeated Harshit Rana's team which was led by Shubman Gill in the Duleep Trophy 2024 clash.

Taking up from where he left off in the first innings, young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar grabbed seven wickets to engineer India D's batting collapse and fashion a four-wicket win for India C in the Duleep Trophy on Saturday. Chasing 232 on Day 3, the India C top-order got the job done with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (36), Aryan Juyal (47) and Rajat Patidar (44) playing vital knocks.

India D resumed the day at overnight score of 206 for eight, with Axar Patel and Harshit Rana at the crease. The pair added 30 runs on the day before Suthar dismissed Axar (28) and Aditya Thakare (0), as India D ended their second innings at 236.

Beginning the chase, Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan (22) forged a 64-run opening stand before Saransh Jain got rid of the latter to break the partnership. Four overs later, Gaikwad also fell prey to the same man.

However, the duo of Juyal and Patidar stitched an 88-run stand for the third wicket to ensure that their side stayed on course. It was Jain again who broke the alliance by getting rid of Patidar, while Juyal fell to Arshdeep Singh six runs later.

India D, then, left India C in a spot of bother at 191 for six and tried to come back into the game. But Abishek Porel (35 not out) and Suthar (19) had other ideas and saw their team home. For India D, Jain grabbed four wickets.

Brief scores: India D 164 & 236 (Shreyas Iyer - 54, Devdutt Padikkal - 56; Manav Suthar - 7/49) lost to India C 168 & 233-6 (Aryan Juyal - 47, Rajat Patidar - 44; Saransh Jain - 4/92) by four wickets. (With Burea & PTI Inputs)