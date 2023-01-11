topStoriesenglish
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

DUR vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 2 DUR vs JOH in Kingsmead, Durban, 9PM IST, January 11

In the 2nd match of the inaugural SA20 tournament, Durban Super Giants will take on Joburg Super Kings at their home stadium Kingsmead in Durban today on January 11 (Wednesday). JOH will be led by Faf du Plessis, who have previously been a part of Super Kings family in Chennai. Super Kings will start as favourites in this match as well because of a strong squad that they have fielded for the tournament. Apart from Faf, the teams boasts of names like Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, and Alzarri Joseph, all of who are top class T20 players.

The Super Giants, on the other hand, are also a quality outfit who have names such as Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen. It must be noted that the strength of the Super Giants is their bowling unit.

Dwaine Pretorious, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala and Reece Topley are some other top rated pacers and they will play a huge role for DUR in this match as well as the tournament. 

At the same time, JOH have the batting to topple any side in the tournament. Today, it will be pretty much a contest between Super Kings' batting vs Super Giants' bowling.

DUR vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Janneman Malan

Suggested Playing XI for DUR vs JOH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan

Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj, Alzarri Joseph

DUR vs JOH Probable XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Simon Harmer, Reece Topley, Keemo Paul

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Janneman Malan, Leus du Plooy, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, Nandre Burger, Lewis Gregory, Donovon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd

