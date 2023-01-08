SA20 2023: 'Watch out for Dewald Brevis,' says AB de Villiers

Days before the inaugural edition of SA20 begins, legendary cricketer AB de Villiers said the positive impact of the league on South Africa cricket will be immeasurable and he is excited to witness what's in store.

"I think the SA20 comes at a really good time for South African cricket. And we have seen the amazing things that these leagues have done to the cricket and in the particular nations to give our youngsters the base and the foundation to get exposure at the highest level against the best players in the world is what's it all about," De Villiers -- who is also making his debut as a commentator in the league -- said in conversation with JioCinema and Sports18.

De Villiers picked Dewald Brevis as the most exciting player to watch out for at the tournament, "I think there`s a lot of young players that have come through in the last few years and I think of the very first up in my list Dewald Brevis. I`m looking forward to watching him play and a few other youngsters that have performed really well."

The 19-year-old is affectionately known as `Baby AB` and has smashed records at the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup by scoring 506 runs in six matches, earning Player of the Tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav picks his combined X1 with MI Capetown & MI Emirates:



1) Dewald Brevis

2) Van Der Dussen

3) Nicholas Pooran

4) Liam Livingstone

5) Kieron Pollard (C)

6) Dwayne Bravo

7) Sam Curran

8) Rashid Khan

9) Jofra Archer

10) Kagiso Rabada

11) Trent Boult — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2023

Dewald made history by scoring 162 runs in one game in the CSA T20 Challenge, which is the highest T20 score ever made by a South African batsman, and also tied for the third highest T20 score ever. That knock saw Brevis score 150 runs in just 51 balls, the fastest 150 in the history.

The SA20 starts from January 10 with Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town will meet Paarl Royals, headed by David Miller.