Dwaine Pretorius rejoins Paarl Rocks team ahead of Mzansi Super League final

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has returned to the Paarl Rocks side ahead of their clash against Tshwane Spartans in the final of the Mzansi Super League at Boland Park on Monday.

Reflecting on Pretorius' joining, Paarl Rocks coach Adrian Birrell said that the 30-year-old South African is capable of adding value with both bat and ball and if fitness test goes well, he will be available for selection for the summit showdown.

"Dwaine showed earlier in the tournament the value he adds with both the bat and ball. His recovery went well and I'm optimistic he will be available for Monday's big game," Sport24 quoted Birrell as saying.

Pretorius already joined the Paarl Rocks squad on Thursday and has been training with them since then.

The all-rounder was earlier sidelined from the game after suffering a minimally displaced fracture to his right hand during his side's MSL clash against Cape Town Blitz on November 24.

Notably, the Paarl Rocks are the only side to have made it to the playoffs/finals of the MSL in 2018 and 2019 edition of the tournament.