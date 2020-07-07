Dwayne Bravo releases song for birthday boy MS Dhoni; Raina, Pandya wish former Team India skipper

As former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 39 on Tuesday (July 7), West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Monday (July 6) released a new song as a birthday gift for 'Captain Cool'.

Titled `Helicopter 7`, the song`s lyrics go as follows: "MS Dhoni, number seven, MS Dhoni, number seven, all of Ranchi shouting Dhoni, all of India shouting Mahi, all of Chennai shouting Thala, MS Dhoni is a world-beater". The lyrics of the song highlight the achievements of Dhoni, including all the ICC trophies.

Bravo shared the trailer on Instagram and said, "Are you ready for this!! in 1hr the helicopter will be taking off!! @mahi7781 song along with music video will be available on all digital platforms as promise to my fans and all Thala fans around the world this is our birthday gift to him @chennaiipl thx to my champion team for this project."

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, which is led by Dhoni, also shared the full song on their Twitter handle. "The Helicopter 7 has taken off! @DJBravo47's tribute to #Thala @msdhoni, his brother from another mother! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu," CSK wrote on Twitter.

Former India middle-order batsman Suresh Raina wished Dhoni on his birthday and said that the former skipper is his favourite human, brother and a leader. "Here`s wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of my favorite human, brother & a leader I could ever ask for! The man who has always played with his mind and heart. His Captaincy has not just been successful because of his decisions but also because of his faith in every member of his team! So cheers to our Special No. 7, who made winning as a habit. Thank you for all the inspiration @mahi7781 Bhai," Raina wrote on Instagram.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also wished Dhoni and said that the former skipper taught him to be a better human being. "Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu. My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni," Pandya tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Dhoni on his birthday by tweeting a 70-second video which is a compilation of some of his monstrous sixes.

"Let’s celebrate Dhoni's birthday by revisiting some of his monstrous sixes!," tweeted BCCI.

BCCI called Dhoni as one of the greatest captains of all time and an inspiration to many. Dhoni made his international debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in December 2004. He made his Test debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka in Chennai.