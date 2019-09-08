Dwayne Bravo ruled out of CPL 2019 with finger injury

West Indies death bowler Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the entire 2019 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) due to a finger injury.

The 35-year-old, who plays for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, was earlier ruled out of the T20 lucrative tournament for "a significant part" and was replaced by Kieron Pollard as the skipper.

However, Bravo has now confirmed that the injury is quite severe and, therefore, he won't be able to play the entire 2019 edition of the tournament.

The Caribbean bowler further said that he is hopeful of making return in competitive cricket in about two months' time.

"The next aim for me is rehab to try to get my fingers moving again, it is going to be a long process...I will back playing competitive cricket in about two months' time," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bravo as saying to the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.

As a result, Pollard will replace Bravo as the Trinbago captain and, now, the latter is all set to represent his home franchise for the first time in the CPL.

Trinidad will kickstart their campaign in the tournament with the opening clash against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Port of Spain on September 4.