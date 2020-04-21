Dwayne Bravo shares sample of his new song on CSK teammate MS Dhoni

As Dwayna Bravo is remaining indoors due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Monday (April 20) announced that he composing a new song for his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.

The video of the teaser of the song was shared by CSK on their social media handle: "Champion @DJBravo47's next song is for 'his brudah, his brudah from anodah muddah' - @msdhoni No.7!," read the tweet.

Titled "MS Dhoni, No.7," Bravo also shared a glimpse of his song by performing it for CSK fans.

"This is a sample of my song, I am working for my brother. My brother from another brother," Bravo said.

"MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni, No. 7. MS Dhoni, No. 7. All of Ranchi, shouting Dhoni. All of India, shouting Mahi. All of Chennai, shouting Thala. MS Dhoni is a world beater," Bravo recited.

Earlier this week, Bravo had revealed during an Instagram live chat with CSK that Dhoni trusts him a lot when it comes operating at the death for CSK in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Bravo also thanked Dhoni and CSK head coach Stepehn Fleming for putting faith in his abilities. "I am trusted by the captain MS a lot, and the coach Stephen Fleming. They allow me to be myself," Bravo said.

"Sometimes, I bowl in the death overs and go for a lot of runs. Different teams, different captains,even in the commentary they said 'it's time to move on from Bravo, get someone else to bowl at the death'. CSK always show faith in my ability to bowl at the death. It paid off. I can say, more often than not, you can deliver. Coming up against top players, things won't always go your way. But I am a strong believer in my talent," he added.