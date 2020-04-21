हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo shares sample of his new song on CSK teammate MS Dhoni

As Dwayna Bravo is remaining indoors due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Monday (April 20) announced that he composing a new song for his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.

Dwayne Bravo shares sample of his new song on CSK teammate MS Dhoni

As Dwayna Bravo is remaining indoors due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Monday (April 20) announced that he composing a new song for his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.

The video of the teaser of the song was shared by CSK on their social media handle: "Champion @DJBravo47's next song is for 'his brudah, his brudah from anodah muddah' - @msdhoni No.7!," read the tweet.

Titled "MS Dhoni, No.7," Bravo also shared a glimpse of his song by performing it for CSK fans.

"This is a sample of my song, I am working for my brother. My brother from another brother," Bravo said.

"MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni, No. 7. MS Dhoni, No. 7. All of Ranchi, shouting Dhoni. All of India, shouting Mahi. All of Chennai, shouting Thala. MS Dhoni is a world beater," Bravo recited.

Earlier this week, Bravo had revealed during an Instagram live chat with CSK that Dhoni trusts him a lot when it comes operating at the death for CSK in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Bravo also thanked Dhoni and CSK head coach Stepehn Fleming for putting faith in his abilities. "I am trusted by the captain MS a lot, and the coach Stephen Fleming. They allow me to be myself," Bravo said.

"Sometimes, I bowl in the death overs and go for a lot of runs. Different teams, different captains,even in the commentary they said 'it's time to move on from Bravo, get someone else to bowl at the death'. CSK always show faith in my ability to bowl at the death. It paid off. I can say, more often than not, you can deliver. Coming up against top players, things won't always go your way. But I am a strong believer in my talent," he added.

Tags:
Dwayne BravoMS DhoniBravo Dhoni songBravo song CSK
Next
Story

I thought we would lose when Yuvraj Singh was dismissed on 69: Mohammad Kaif on NatWest Series final
Corona Meter
  • 18601Confirmed
  • 3252Discharged
  • 590Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M6S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day