Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam lead cricket fraternity in wishing Eid Mubarak to fans

India skipper Virat Kohli was one of the first cricketers to wish fans while he urged them to stay safe during such unprecedented times.

File image (Source: Twitter)

As India and the entire world celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with the month of Ramadan coming to an end, the cricketing fraternity took time out and wished their fans. The auspicious occasion falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.

India skipper Virat Kohli was one of the first cricketers to wish fans on the occasion while he urged them to stay safe during such unprecedented times. 

“In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace, and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

“#EidMubarak to all those who are celebrating Love, light and happiness to you. Please stay safe everyone,” wrote Dhawan. 

Here is how some other cricketers also wished their fans on the auspicious occasion.

 

 

With lockdown imposed in most parts of India during the Covid crisis, the celebrations are expected to be low-key.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims worldwide observe fasting from dawn to dusk. It started on April 14. During this period, the meal is taken before the sunrise which is called Suhur and the meal which is taken after the sunset is called Iftar.

During the day, believers cannot drink, eat food, or indulge in immoral activities. The culmination of the holy month happens with Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the world by the Muslims.

