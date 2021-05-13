Yuzvendra Chahal's father admitted to hospital with 'severe' COVID-19 symptoms, wife Dhanashree Verma confirms

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's parents have tested positive for COVID-19 and the cricketer's father has been admitted to a hospital with 'severe symptoms'. The development was confirmed by Chahal's wife and popular Youtube artist Dhanashree Verma on Instagram. She also stated that the her mother-in-law has been undergoing treatment at home.

Dhanashree in the post also confirmed that her mother and brother had contracted the novel virus, while the couple were with the Royal Challengers Bangalore contingent in the bio-bubble, before it got postponed midway due to a string of cases emerging inside the bubble.

While Dhanashree's mother and brother have recovered, the dancer is currently assisting her father-in-law in the hospital and also urged everyone to COVID-19 guidelines strictly.

"April-May. It's been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. At first, my mother and brother tested positive. I was in the IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It's really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they have recovered," Dhanashree wrote in an Instagram story.

"But I lost my aunt and very close uncle due to Covid and its complications," she added.

"And now my parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home. I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I am taking all the precautions but... Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family," she wrote.

Chahal has not been named in the 20-man squad for the England tour, where Virat Kohli and co. are set to lock horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the World Test Championship finals, followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts.

However, it is expected that the spinner will be included in India's white-ball team that is scheduled to fly to Sri Lanka for a limited-over series.