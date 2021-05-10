Elephant plays cricket with men in village, Virender Sehwag, Michael Vaughan react to viral video - WATCH

Team India legendary batsman Virender Sehwag on Sunday (May 9) shared a fascinating video clip from his Instagram account in which an elephant is seen playing cricket. In a viral video that is doing the rounds on social media, an elephant can be seen striking the ball like an ordinary batsman.

In the video, an elephant can be seen holding the bat with his trunk as it plays a shot over the covers when the ball is thrown towards it.

"Inside out over covers. Trunk eye coordination peak. Classic from #Gannu #cricket #incredible," Sehwag captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Indian and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Harbhajan Singh commented on the video and appreciated the batting by the elephant.

Vaughan hopes batting elephant has English passport

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a funny swipe at the team's batting lineup by asking if an Indian elephant has an English passport.

"Surely the Elephant has an English passport !!," tweeted Vaughan.

Surely the Elephant has an English passport !! https://t.co/scXx7CIZPr — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2021

Vaughan has expressed concerns about England's batting lineup going into the Ashes. "I don't see that many partnerships in the England batting lineup. This summer they have to find those combinations and partnerships because you can't win in Australia without making big runs," said Vaughan on Fox Cricket.

"They get 250-300 at the moment against the better teams with better bowling units. Sometimes a little bit less than that. That won't win them the Ashes. They have to work out how they are going to 400-450," he further said.