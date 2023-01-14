topStoriesenglish
EMI vs SJH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 Match No. 2 EMI vs SJH in Abu Dhabi, 730PM IST, January 14

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction EMI vs SJH ILT20 2023 match No. 2 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EMI vs SJH, MI Emirates Dream11 Team Player List, Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors will lock horns in their opening fixture of the International League T20 2023 on Saturday (January 14) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams have plenty of superstars within their squad so fans can expect a high-quality cricket match tonight. MI Emirates have appointed Kieron Pollard as their captain with Trent Boult, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir also available in the bowling department.

On the other hand, Sharjah Warriors also have a strong team with Moeen Ali as their skipper and the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dawid Malan and more also available. The Warriors have a very strong batting lineup, whereas, the Emirates have a good bowling attack as well. The clash will be full of twists and turns given the names in the squad of both teams.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team Prediction

Captain - Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain - Trent Boult

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Evin Lewis, DJ Malan

All-rounders: BFW de Leede, MM Ali

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Chris Woakes, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi

ALSO READ: ILT20 match date, venue and live streaming: All you need to know about second highest paid T20 League in world, Read Here

EMI vs SJH Probable ILT20 2023 match Predicted XIs

MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard (C), SR Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Najibullah Zadran, BFW de Leede, ADS Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan, Imran Tahir

Sharjah Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, DJ Malan, Evin Lewis, MM Ali (C), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, PI Walter, K Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq

