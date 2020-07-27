Emirates Cricket Board confirms receiving BCCI's Letter of Intent to host IPL 2020

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the board has received an official 'Letter of Intent' from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ECB secretary general Mubashshir Usmani added that they are now just waiting for the Indian government's decision on the same which will ink the final deal.

“We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal," the official statement from the board stated.

Usmani further revealed that the ECB and its Indian counterpart have fully mobilised and instigated discussions with the relevant authorities-- including their respective internal working-committees--regarding the hosting of the lucrateive T20 league in a safe and protected environment.

“There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world’s most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament.This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL. This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities - such as the Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, all who have had strong, proven experience in such activities and we will work together to ascertain the best practices to support and deliver on a successful edition," the statement added.

Usmani further assured that the UAE is well-equipped to support the eight-team T20 tournament in their country.

“We have a sound, solid understanding of what is required, and to whom we need to consult and engage with from this early stage through to close of the Tournament.UAE boasts some of the best practice facilities and stadia in the world across three-Emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah) which we are confident will be more than adequate to support the 8-team tournament," he said.

The 13th edition of the IPL was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24, but the BCCI had postponed the lucrative T20 league indefinitely in April due to coronavirus.

However, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel last week confirmed that the league will take place in the UAE from September 19, with the final taking place on November 8.